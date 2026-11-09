Six 100-bed hospitals in industrial areas: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today told the parliament that the government has a plan to build six 100-bed hospitals in major industrial areas exclusively for workers.

“The hospitals will be constructed at Tongi, Ashulia, Kaliakoir, Narayanganj, Savar and Chattogram which will primarily dedicated for our worker brothers,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this in reply to a question from Pabna-5 (Sadar) MP Advocate Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas in the parliament today.

The Prime Minister said the facilities would be named as hospitals for workers and built accordingly.

Tarique Rahman said the current government, elected by the people is working for people of all classes and professions to ensure healthcare services.

Criticising the previous authoritarian regime, the Prime Minister said the country’s healthcare system was gradually and deliberately destroyed during that period, particularly the rural areas.

The healthcare system was ruined deliberately so that people were forced to go to a particular country for treatment, he said.

The Prime Minister said that during the autocratic regime, Bangladesh’s energy sector was made dependent on foreign sources, and the country’s mineral resources were not used for the benefit of its people, leaving the country dependent on imports for everything.

He said policies were adopted intentionally in a way that prevented the normal growth of industries in the country.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram presided over the session.