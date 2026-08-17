CII Business Delegation Visits Dhaka to Strengthen India-Bangladesh Economic Ties

vnewsbd.com

Dhaka, August 17, 2026: A high-level business delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has arrived in Bangladesh on a three-day visit aimed at exploring new opportunities to strengthen economic and commercial cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

The 14-member delegation, led by CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, is visiting Dhaka from August 17 to 19, 2026. It comprises senior representatives from several prominent Indian companies and institutions, including Bharat Biotech, Infravision Foundation, Godrej Industries, Arvind Limited, LMW Global, Mahindra Group, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Forbes Marshall, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Apollo Hospitals and Indian Oil Corporation.

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet senior members of the Bangladesh government, including Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam.

The meetings are expected to focus on ways to expand bilateral trade and investment, strengthen business-to-business connections and identify new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian delegation will also participate in a luncheon meeting with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI). Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo is expected to attend the event as the chief guest.

The luncheon will provide an opportunity for the visiting Indian business leaders to interact with leading Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, investors and industry representatives. Discussions are expected to cover mutual business interests, investment opportunities and prospects for greater industrial collaboration.

The CII visit comes as India and Bangladesh seek to deepen their longstanding economic and commercial relationship. Both sides are expected to explore emerging sectors where increased investment, technology partnerships and industrial cooperation could generate mutual benefits.

The delegation’s discussions will also seek to identify existing challenges to bilateral business engagement and explore ways to facilitate smoother trade and investment flows.

The visit is expected to provide an important platform for strengthening private-sector engagement between the two countries and creating new opportunities for businesses on both sides. It may also contribute to expanding bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation in the coming years.