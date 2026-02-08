Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka Supports School with Scientific Education Materials

As part of Rotary International’s Area of Focus on Basic Education and Literacy, the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka organized and implemented a Scientific Education Materials Support Program for School on Friday morning at Mirpur, Dhaka.

The program was arranged in association with the School of Life with the objective of enhancing science-based learning facilities for students and strengthening the quality of education at the grassroots level. Through this initiative, essential scientific education materials were provided to support practical learning and encourage students’ interest in science and innovation.

The event was graced by several distinguished Rotarians and educationists. Rtn. Mohammad Zihadul Islam, Past President of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka and Deputy Coordinator (Admin) of the Rotary International President’s Special Advisor (RIPSA) Team, attended the program and emphasized the importance of investing in education to build a skilled and enlightened future generation.

Rtn. Abdullah Jamil Matin MD, B, PHS, President of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka, highlighted Rotary’s continued commitment to educational development, stating that access to quality learning materials is essential for ensuring equal educational opportunities for all children.

Among others present at the program were Rtn. Shegoofta Tarannoom Durdana MPHF, President Elect of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka; Rtn. Md Alauddin PHF, Past President; Rtn. A.S.M. Mizanur Rahman, Secretary; Rtn. Mehedi Hasan PHF, Treasurer Elect; and Rtn. Md. Abdul Wazed, Past President of the Rotary Club of Dhaka Abani.

Representing the partner institution, Shati Islam, Principal of the School of Life, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka for their support, noting that the donated scientific materials would significantly improve students’ learning experiences. Sabrina Nowrin, Secretary of the School of Life, was also present at the event.

The program concluded with a reaffirmation of Rotary’s dedication to community service and educational empowerment, reinforcing its mission to create lasting positive change through education and literacy initiatives.