Empowering Generations Through Technology: RCED Launches Computer Distribution and Training Project

In a significant step toward strengthening community economic development through digital empowerment, the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka on Saturday organized a comprehensive computer distribution and training project titled “Empowering Generations Through Technology.” The initiative was implemented in association with Rights and Sight for Children (RSC) and aligns with Rotary International’s Area of Focus on Community Economic Development.

The program took place in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, uniting Rotary leaders, development professionals, and community stakeholders in a shared commitment to reducing the digital divide among underprivileged communities.

The project aimed to enhance access to technology and build essential digital skills, particularly among youth and marginalized groups, enabling them to participate more effectively in education, employment, and economic activities in an increasingly technology-driven world. Through the distribution of computers combined with hands-on training, the initiative sought to create long-term social and economic impact rather than short-term assistance.

The event was organized and implemented by the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka, under the leadership of Rtn. Abdullah Jamil Matin MD, B, PHS, President of the Club, with active support from Rtn. A.S.M. Mizanur Rahman, Secretary of the Club. The program also received strategic guidance from Rtn. Mohammad Zihadul Islam, Past President of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka and Deputy Coordinator (Admin) of the Rotary International President’s Special Advisor (RIPSA) Team, who emphasized the importance of technology-driven solutions for sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, Rotary leaders highlighted that access to digital tools is no longer a luxury but a necessity for social mobility and economic inclusion. They stressed that empowering individuals with technological skills can open doors to education, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities, ultimately contributing to national development.

The partnership with Rights and Sight for Children (RSC) played a crucial role in the successful implementation of the project. Jamal Abdun Nasher Romel, Program Manager of RSC, underscored the organization’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance learning opportunities and improve the quality of life for children and communities through education and skill development.

Participants at the event expressed optimism that the initiative would create a ripple effect by inspiring beneficiaries to use technology responsibly and productively. Rotary representatives reaffirmed their commitment to continuing similar projects in the future, focusing on sustainable community development through education, health, and economic empowerment.

The “Empowering Generations Through Technology” project stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between service organizations and development partners in addressing real-world challenges. By combining resources, expertise, and a shared vision, the initiative reflects Rotary’s enduring mission of Service Above Self and its dedication to building stronger, more inclusive communities through innovation and action.