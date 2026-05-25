Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka Hosts Seminar on Environmental Responsibility

The Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka in association with the Rotaract Club of Eskaton North successfully organized a seminar titled “Our Environment: Our Responsibility” on May 23, 2026. The event was held as part of Rotary’s Area of Focus on Supporting the Environment, aiming to promote environmental awareness and encourage sustainable practices for a greener Bangladesh.

The seminar brought together Rotary leaders, Rotarians, Rotaractors, club presidents, environmental advocates, and young participants who engaged in meaningful discussions on environmental protection, climate responsibility, and community-based sustainable initiatives. Speakers emphasized the urgent need for collective action to address growing environmental challenges and encouraged participants to move beyond awareness toward practical and impactful solutions.

Distinguished Rotary leaders shared their insights on how responsible citizenship, community engagement, and youth participation can contribute to long-term environmental sustainability. The discussions also highlighted the importance of reducing pollution, preserving natural resources, and promoting eco-friendly lifestyles across the country.

The organizers expressed sincere gratitude to all club presidents, speakers, organizers, Rotarians, Rotaractors, and participants whose active participation and commitment made the program successful and impactful. They reiterated that even small but responsible actions can create significant and lasting environmental change.

The seminar concluded with a renewed commitment from participants to work together in building a cleaner, greener, and more environmentally conscious Bangladesh.

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