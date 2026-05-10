“Lead Smart, Live Smart” Youth Seminar Held in Dhaka

A successful step toward building financially aware and leadership-driven youth was marked through the successful organization of the “Lead Smart, Live Smart” Youth Seminar on Financial Literacy & Leadership. The event was held with the active support of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of Eskaton North.

The seminar brought together inspiring leaders, young changemakers, students, and future professionals for an impactful and engaging session focused on financial education, leadership development, and personal growth. The enthusiastic participation of attendees and the insightful discussions throughout the program made the event truly meaningful and successful.

The sessions were conducted by distinguished speakers including MD Feroz Alam Tipu, Past President, Rotary Club of Dhaka East; Abdullah Jamil Matin, President, Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka and Nasrin Jahan Rani, Rotary Club of Dhaka Abani. The speakers emphasized the importance of financial literacy and effective leadership skills in preparing young people for future challenges and opportunities.

Participants also had the opportunity to exchange ideas, gain practical knowledge, and learn from experienced professionals and community leaders. Organizers stated that the initiative reflects the continued commitment of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka to empowering youth through knowledge, mentorship, and community engagement under the spirit of “Service Above Self.”

They also expressed hope that similar programs will continue to inspire and guide the next generation toward responsible leadership and smart financial decision-making.

Special thanks were extended to the speakers, organizers, guests, volunteers, and participants for their valuable support and contribution in making the initiative a remarkable success.