Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka Installs Safe Drinking Water System at Govt Mollartek Udayan School & College

vnews: In an effort to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for students and teachers, the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka has installed an advanced Reverse Osmosis (RO) based water purification system at Government Mollartek Udayan School & College in Dakshinkhan, Dhaka.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the school campus on Saturday (April 25). Abdullah Jamil Matin, President of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka, attended the event as the chief guest. Among others, Mohammad zihadul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, and senior teachers of the institution were also present.

The project was implemented through the personal sponsorship of Club President Abdullah Jamil Matin as part of the club’s ongoing commitment to social welfare. With the installation of this RO system, a large number of students and staff will now have direct access to pure, germ-free drinking water, which will significantly contribute to their health safety and improve the overall educational environment.

Speaking at the ceremony, the guests emphasized that access to safe drinking water is a fundamental human right. They noted that there is no alternative to pure water for protecting public health and ensuring a quality learning environment. This initiative is aligned with one of Rotary International’s core areas of focus: Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

The school authorities expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka for this noble initiative. They hoped that the club would continue its community development activities in the future to help build a sustainable and prosperous society.”On behalf of the local community, Momin Uddin—an alumnus of the school and a member of the Dakshinkhan Thana BNP Convener Committee—expressed his gratitude to the President and members of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka for taking such a noble initiative.”