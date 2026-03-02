Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka Distributes Healthy Food to Mothers and Children

The Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka organized a distribution program of healthy food and nutritional supplies for underprivileged mothers and children at the Eskaton Rotary School in Panchdona, Narsingdi, on Saturday.

The initiative, aligned with Rotary International’s Area of Focus on Maternal and Child Health, aimed to provide essential nutritional support to vulnerable families in the region.

The event was led by Rtn Abdullah Jamil Matin, President of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka. In his address, he emphasized the club’s commitment to reducing malnutrition and supporting maternal well-being in rural communities.

Rtn. Mohammad Zihadul Islam, Past President of the club and Deputy Coordinator (Admin) of the Rotary International President’s Special Advisor (RIPSA) Team, attended as a key organizer. He highlighted the importance of such grassroots interventions in achieving broader health goals.

Also present at the event were Rtn. Abul Kalam Azad, Past President of the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka & Rtn. Mehedi Hasan, Treasurer Elect of the club.

During the program, several families received packages containing nutrient-rich food items designed to supplement the daily dietary needs of growing children and nursing mothers. The speakers also provided brief guidance on hygiene and basic healthcare practices to the attendees.

The Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka continues to be a regular contributor to community development through various health, education, and sanitation projects across Bangladesh.