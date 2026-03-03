Qatar extends all entry visas one month

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has announced a one-month extension of all types of entry visas that have expired or are nearing expiry, effective February 28, 2026, with the possibility of further extension depending on developments of the ongoing situation.

In a statement issued in Doha, the Ministry said that the extension will be processed automatically through electronic systems without any fees and without requiring visa holders to visit relevant departments or submit additional applications.

The Ministry clarified that holders of entry visas who incurred violations prior to February 28 must first pay the applicable settlement amount covering the violation period.

Following settlement, the extension and fee exemption will apply from the stated date.

The decision covers all categories of entry visas and aims to ensure the stability of the legal status of residents and visitors amid evolving circumstances.

The Ministry of Interior said it will continue to monitor developments and take necessary measures as required.