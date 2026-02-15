Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka extends support for slum-based autistic children

Under Rotary’s Area of Focus on Disease Prevention & Treatment, the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka organized a community support initiative for slum-based autistic children in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Saturday evening.

The programme was implemented in association with the Beit Alpha Autistic Foundation, aiming to extend essential support, awareness, and care services to underprivileged children living with autism and their families.

The initiative reflects Rotary’s continued commitment to inclusive community development and improved healthcare access for vulnerable populations. Through this collaboration, organizers sought to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD), promote early intervention, and provide guidance to families residing in underserved areas of Mirpur.

Representing the Rotary Club of Eskaton Dhaka were its President, Rtn. Abdullah Jamil Matin, MD, B, PHS, and Treasurer Elect, Rtn. Mehedi Hasan, PHF, who reaffirmed the club’s commitment to supporting vulnerable children in underserved communities.

Representing Beit Alpha Autistic Foundation were Israt Jahan, Active Member; Ashraful Kabir Konak, Active Member; and Ansary Samya Mahjabin, Treasurer.

Rtn. Abdullah Jamil Matin emphasized the importance of community-based support systems for autistic children, particularly in low-income communities where access to specialized care remains limited. They reiterated their shared commitment to building a more inclusive society where children with developmental differences receive equal opportunities, dignity, and necessary support.

The organizers expressed hope that similar collaborative initiatives will continue in the future to ensure sustainable assistance for autistic children and their families across Dhaka.