India Bids Farewell to 2026 ICCR Scholarship Recipients from Bangladesh

Dhaka, August 4, 2026 : The High Commission of India in Dhaka hosted a send-off ceremony on Tuesday for Bangladeshi students selected under the prestigious Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship Programme for the 2026–2027 academic year. Speaking at the event, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Shri Dinesh Trivedi, urged the students to become “Ambassadors of Bangladesh and India” during their academic journey in India.

Addressing more than 120 scholarship recipients from Dhaka, Trivedi congratulated the students and encouraged them to make the most of their educational experience by excelling in their chosen fields, exploring India’s cultural diversity, building lasting friendships, and strengthening the people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The ceremony was held at the premises of the High Commission of India in Dhaka for students who will soon travel to India to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral studies. The selected students will study a wide range of disciplines, including Engineering, Pharmacy, Science, Literature, Humanities, Fine Arts, Music, and Dance, at some of India’s leading universities and institutions.

According to the High Commission, a total of 541 Bangladeshi students have been awarded ICCR scholarships for the 2026–2027 academic session. Among them, 500 students received the prestigious Subarno Jayanti Scholarship, covering undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes in both STEM and non-STEM fields. Additionally, 38 students were awarded the Lata Mangeshkar Dance and Music Scholarship to pursue studies in music, dance, and culture, while three students received the ICCR QUAD Scholarship for undergraduate STEM programmes.

This year’s scholarship programme attracted overwhelming interest, with more than 7,700 applications submitted from across Bangladesh. The final selection of 541 students was made following proficiency tests and interviews conducted by the High Commission of India in Dhaka and its Assistant High Commissions across Bangladesh.

Highlighting the competitive nature of the programme, High Commissioner Trivedi noted that only about 6 percent of applicants were selected. He told the students that India welcomes them with open arms and expressed confidence that studying in India would provide not only quality education but also valuable cultural experiences. He also thanked the parents of the scholarship recipients for nurturing talented students and placing their trust in India for higher education.

The ICCR Scholarship Programme is one of the flagship educational initiatives of the Government of India, offering fully funded scholarships to outstanding Bangladeshi students. The programme covers tuition fees, university charges, and provides a monthly stipend to support living expenses.

Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to study at some of India’s premier institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the University of Delhi, Visva-Bharati University, the University of Mumbai, Anna University, and several other renowned institutions, further strengthening educational and cultural cooperation between Bangladesh and India.