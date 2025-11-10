HC questions legality of scrapping music, physical education teacher posts

The High Court has issued a rule seeking an explanation as to why the government notification canceling the recruitment of music and physical education teachers in all government primary schools should not be declared illegal, unlawful, or void.

The Ministry of Education secretary, the Primary and Mass Education secretary, and the chairman of the Public Service Commission have been asked to respond within the next two weeks.

The rule was issued on Monday by a High Court bench comprising Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Md Ashif Hasan during the preliminary hearing of the related writ petition.

Barrister Sarwat Siraj Shukla appeared for the petitioners.

Earlier, on August 28, the gazette of the “Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules, 2025” was issued, creating two new posts: Assistant Teacher (Music) and Assistant Teacher (Physical Education). Various religious and political organizations raised objections, demanding the creation of religious teacher positions instead of music teachers, and launched protests.

In response, on November 2, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a notification amending the 2025 recruitment rules, in which the two newly created posts—Assistant Teacher (Music) and Assistant Teacher (Physical Education)—were not retained. The government considered these two posts canceled.

Following this, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court and President of the Women’s Sports Association, Barrister Sarwat Siraj Shukla, filed a writ petition challenging the amended notification issued by the ministry.