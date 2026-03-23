Thousands of people have been killed in the Middle East since this conflict began

Catherine Nicholls

CNN

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble after a strike in southern Tehran, Iran, on March 13.

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble after a strike in southern Tehran, Iran, on March 13. Sajjad Safari/AP

Thousands of people have been killed in the Middle East since the US-Israeli war with Iran began more than three weeks ago, according to a CNN tally of regional figures.

Hundreds of children are among the dead in countries including Iran, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), and Lebanon, the country’s health ministry says.

CNN is not able to independently verify these numbers.

Here’s what we know about the number of people reportedly killed in the Middle East since the war began on February 28:

Iran: Iranian authorities have not released information about the overall number of people killed in the country in some time. Last Monday, Iran’s foreign minister said that “hundreds of Iranian civilians,” including more than 200 children, have been killed since the conflict began. The US-based rights group HRANA said yesterday that at least 1,407 civilians, including 214 children, and 1,167 military personnel have been killed in the same time frame. Another 657 people have been killed, HRANA said, but it has not yet been determined if they were civilian or military.

Lebanon: In an update today, Lebanon’s health ministry said that at least 1,039 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in the country in the three weeks since they began on March 2. At least 118 children are among those killed, it said.

Iraq: At least 61 members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed since the conflict began, the paramilitary umbrella group said in a statement. An additional five people from Iranian Kurdish groups, an Iraqi Kurdish security member, and a French soldier have been killed in Iraqi Kurdistan, the groups and the Kurdistan Regional Government told CNN last week.

Israel: At least 16 people have been killed by strikes inside Israel in the past three weeks, including nine who were killed in a direct missile hit on a residential building the first weekend of the war. An Israeli civilian was killed by friendly fire along the country’s border with Lebanon yesterday, the Israeli military said. Two Israeli soldiers were killed in Lebanon on March 8, according to the Israeli military.

US: Thirteen US service members have been killed since the start of the conflict, including six who died when their refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq on March 12. Another six US service members were killed in an Iranian strike on a makeshift operations center in Kuwait on March 1, while a different US soldier died nearly a week after sustaining injuries during an attack on Saudi Arabia the same day, according to CENTCOM.

UAE: The United Arab Emirates had said that two members of its armed forces have been killed because of “attacks” since the conflict began, as well as six other people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.

Qatar: Seven people were killed when on a helicopter crashed in Qatar this weekend, according to the country’s interior ministry. Qatar’s Defense Ministry said the helicopter crashed due to a “technical malfunction” while on routine duty. It is unclear whether the deaths were related to the ongoing conflict.

Kuwait: At least six people have been killed in attacks on Kuwait since the conflict began, including an 11-year-old girl who died from injuries sustained when shrapnel fell on a residential area on March 4, according to state-run Kuwait News Agency.

West Bank: Four Palestinian women, including a 32-year-old who was six months pregnant, were killed after rocket fragments struck a hair salon in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian authorities said. The Israeli military said an Iranian ballistic missile packed with cluster munitions was to blame.

Oman: At least three foreign nationals have been killed in or off the coast of Oman since the conflict started. Two foreign nationals were killed in a drone “crash” in the country’s Sohar district, its defense ministry said on March 13.

Bahrain: At least two people have been killed in Bahrain since the conflict began, including a 29-year-old Bahraini woman who died after an Iranian strike on the capital Manama, according to Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior.

Saudi Arabia: Two people, an Indian and a Bangladeshi national, were killed after a military projectile struck a residential building in the city of Al-Kharj on March 8, Saudi Civil Defense said.