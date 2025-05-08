Huge crowds in St Peter’s Square welcome Pope Leo XIV

A cardinal appeared on the balcony in St Peter’s Square to announce that American Robert Prevost, who will be known as Pope Leo XIV, had been chosen by the votes of the Conclave to be the next pontiff.

Shortly after, the new pope appeared on the balcony to cheers from the crowds filling St Peter’s Square.

The 69-year-old Chicago-born pontiff delivered his first speech, bringing a “greeting of peace” and God’s love to the faithful below him.

He paid tribute to his predecessor, and even spoke briefly in Spanish to thank his former diocese.

“Help us, and help each other, build bridges,” he told the crowd of more than 40,000 people in St Peter’s Square.