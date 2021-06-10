World’s 1st Liquid Nano Urea to be introduced to J-K farmers, will enhance crop yield: LG

Social Share















Taking a giant leap in the agriculture sector and adopting environment-friendly farming practices across the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday flagged off the first consignment of IFFCO’s Nano Urea (Liquid) from Kalol area of Gujarat, through virtual mode.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging the agricultural scientists and farmers, for the last many years, to reduce the use of urea. His vision has made this into a reality, which will bring reforms in the agriculture sector of Jammu and Kashmir,” added the Lieutenant Governor.

Sinha also congratulated Dr U S Awasthi, Managing Director, IFFCO and his entire team members for developing the world’s first Liquid Nano Urea, which will enhance crop yield, protect crops from seasonal damage while maintaining soil quality.

“It was informed that 15,000 bottles of Liquid Nano Urea are leaving Kalol, Gujarat for the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of this, 7500 bottles will be distributed to the Jammu division and 7500 to the farmers of the Kashmir division. The total consignment of liquid nano-urea will be equivalent to 675 metric tonnes of conventional urea,” read the release.

While highlighting the immense scope of growth in the agriculture sector of the Union Territory and the impact the new initiative will bring in the sector, Sinha observed that with the introduction of Liquid Nano Urea to the farmers of the Union Territory, J-K’s agriculture sector can contribute to Prime Minister’s campaign for self-reliant India.

“70 percent population of the UT is dependent on agriculture. This liquid Nano Urea can bring about a new revolution in the farming sector of J&K,” said the Lt Governor.

Citing the positives of the use of Liquid Nano Urea, the Lt Governor maintained that it will bring a reformative change in farming practices and benefit the farmers, especially those involved in traditional and high-value crops. Source: english.lokmat