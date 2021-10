Social Share















Women teachers, who were teaching in all-boys-school in Kabul, are facing an uncertain future after a ban was imposed on them from going to work by the Taliban-led Ministry of Education.

Aziza, who is a chemistry teacher in Ghulam Haidar Khan high school in Kabul and is teaching for the last 33 years said, “I have taught chemistry for 33 years and now I am home with an uncertain fate. It has been over a month that I have been worried about my future.” Source: aninews