Women in Balochistan protest against local police for torture

The women from Pakistan’s Zhob staged a protest in fron of Chief Minister’s house against police for torturing them.

The women, carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands, managed to reach the Chief Minister House which is located in Red Zone were holding of protest or sit-in is not allowed.

The participants of the sit-in shouted slogans against the police and alleged that police had tortured a woman, Rozi Bibi, at the behest of an influential political leader in Zhob.

“We are protesting against the inhuman attitude of police who have registered an FIR against the woman and some members of her tribe just to please the political leader and local administration,” said Sara Mandokhail, who was leading the sit-in.

She claimed that the condition of the tortured woman was not good. She called upon the chief minister of Balochistan and officials concerned to take notice of the police torture of a woman and take action against those who were involved in it. thegenevadaily