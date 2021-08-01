Wicked plans of Pakistan for August 5

Social Share















Twitter handle Hidden Roots has exposed a whole range of anti-India propaganda campaigns across Europe and beyond that is being planned by the Strategic Communication Division of Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

It is to be launched on August 5 as ‘Yom-e-Istehsaal’ (Oppression Day). A directive in this regard has already been sent to Pakistan’s foreign missions across the globe.

The purpose of the campaign is to utilize all modern digital media platforms alongside traditional protests to create maximum propaganda impact.

Anti-India (read Anti-Hindu/communal two-nation theory) campaign is being launched in the western world by Pakistan under the guise of an imaginary siege of the Vale of Kashmir.

In order to execute ‘Yom-e-Istehsaal’, and coordinate all acts of an anti-India hate campaign, an umbrella organisation by the name of ‘International Coalition Red for Kashmir’ has been established.

Pakistan sponsored/supported non-government organisations, lobbyists, diplomats, EU parliamentarians, US Congressmen as well as Pakistani diaspora are being mobilized all across the western world.

Candle vigils and protests at the maximum number of Indian missions as well as an online Twitter storm has been planned. A Twitter handle and a Facebook page of the same name plus an exclusive email address has been set up.

The above-mentioned directives have already been sent to Pakistani foreign missions and a list of messages to be tweeted on August 5 have been issued.

Some messages would read “Yom-E-Istehsal is a day to show solidarity with the struggling Kashmiris”, “Kashmir’s future lies with Pakistan” followed by “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan” to mention a few.

A total of twenty standardized tweets messages have been shortlisted in both English and Roman Urdu.

It audaciously pleads everyone to tweet that the world should come forward to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir. The fact of the matter is that Pakistan continues to commit all sorts of human rights abuses and killings of dissidents who belong to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Source:latestly.com/