Why China is likely to focus more on Central Asia as US rivalry intensifies

Lying in China’s far west, between one of the world’s highest mountain ranges and largest deserts, the city of Kashgar has long been touted as the “Shenzhen of the West” – referring to the country’s most famous boom town, on the border of Hong Kong.
Bordered by Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, the city was once an important trading hub on the Silk Road. But recent attempts to revive its fortunes, including by designating it a “special economic zone” 12 years ago, have come to little.
Instead, the prefecture, which has a predominantly Uygur Muslim population, is one of the poorest in Xinjiang – itself one of the most impoverished regions of China. Last year, per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in Kashgar was 27,266 yuan (US$4,085), which was around 40 per cent of Xinjiang’s and 30 per cent of the national level.
But after years out of the limelight, discussion about its development has reappeared on the Chinese internet over the past week, following an announcement about the imminent launch of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway – a 523km (325-mile) route connecting the three countries that starts from Kashgar.
Once built, the railway will bring enormous economic opportunities to the region, linking Europe, the Middle East and eastern China, authorities say.
But its slow road to development reflects a number of challenges, including Russian opposition to China’s expanding influence in Central Asia and messy internal politics in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on May 30 that construction will start in 2023, as soon as a feasibility study is completed, according to Kyrgyz media 24.kg news agency. Ten days earlier, the country’s prime minister, Akylbek Japarov, had said building will begin this autumn.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan, also confirmed last month construction will begin soon.
China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding on the railway in 1997.
After years of wrangling, the recent breakthrough points to the critical influence Russia has had on the project, despite not being directly involved.
“Indeed, we have been trying to build this for 20 years,” Japarov said last month. “But its construction has never started. Before that, no one could explain to Russia that we need this railway like we need water.
“Recently, at the Collective Security Treaty Organisation summit, I spoke for half an hour on this topic with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]. In the end, he realised the railway was very necessary and said he did not mind.
“He said, ‘If you need it, then build it.’”
Russian opposition to the railroad is understandable as the country hopes to maintain its political and economic influence over Central Asia – its geopolitical backyard, experts said. scmp