What does the US education department do – and can Trump dismantle it?

Ana Faguy

BBC News, Washington DC

Getty Images Department of Education flagGetty Images

US President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order demanding the shutdown of the Department of Education – a long-held goal of conservatives.

Since the Republican returned to the White House, the department has already announced plans to slash about half of its workforce.

A total shutdown would usually require an act of Congress.

Established in 1979, the department oversees funding for public schools, administers student loans and runs programmes that help low-income students.

Trump and his allies have accused the agency of “indoctrinating young people with inappropriate racial, sexual and political material”.

What does the department do – and not do?

A common misconception is that the Department of Education operates US schools and sets curricula – that responsibility actually belongs to states and local districts.

The agency does oversee student loan programmes and administers Pell grants that help low-income students attend university.

It also helps fund programmes to support students with disabilities and for students living in poverty.

And the department enforces civil rights law designed to prevent race or sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools.

What is its budget and how many people work there?

The department’s allocation was $238bn (£188bn) in fiscal year 2024 – less than 2% of the total federal budget.

The agency says it has about 4,400 employees, the smallest of any cabinet-level department.

Most public funding for US schools comes from state and local governments.

In 2024, the Education Data Initiative estimated that the US spends a total of just over $857bn on primary and secondary education – the equivalent of $17,280 per pupil.

Can Trump shut down the department?

On his own, no.

Not only would Trump need congressional approval to get rid of the department, but he would also probably need a supermajority in the US Senate – 60 out of 100 senators.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, so they would need at least seven Democrats to vote to abolish the agency – a political longshot.

Even in the House of Representatives, Trump would struggle to gain necessary support.

A vote last year to abolish the education department – which was attached as an amendment to another bill – failed to pass as 60 Republicans joined all Democrats in the House to vote no.

Trump has moved to shrink other government departments in recent weeks, despite questions about the legality of those moves.

A draft of Trump’s order to dismantle the education department, obtained last month by the Washington Post, acknowledged that only Congress could get rid of the agency outright, but executive action could direct the agency to begin to wind itself down.

Education department employees are among those who are the focus of the administration’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce.