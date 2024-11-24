We are committed to hold free, fair polls: CEC

The newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today said the new Election Commission (EC) is committed to hold a free and fair election and it is confident in this regard.

“I want to maintain the dignity of my oath. I will uphold my oath. I am

seeing this as a big opportunity in my life, an opportunity to do something

for the nation. People of the country are deprived of their voting rights.

They have raised movements for the voting rights, struggled a lot, shed their

blood,” he said while talking to newsmen at the Supreme Court (SC) after

taking oath.

Earlier, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath of office to

the CEC and four ECs at the Supreme Court (SC) Judges’ Lounge at 1.30pm while

SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan conducted the function.

The four Election Commissioners (ECs) who took oath today are– Md Anwarul

Islam Sarker, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Begum Tahmida Ahmad and Brigadier General

(retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.

“We will need assistance from all the concerned authorities for holding an

acceptable election. We are committed to hold an acceptable election.

We would need some reform in the existing system to hold the election.

Government has formed election commission reform commission and they have

been asked to submit their recommendations by December. We would accept

whatever is necessary from those recommendations,” CEC AMM Nasir Uddin added.

The chief election commissioner hoped that they would get the political

parties with them in their endeavor as they were demanding their voting

rights for long.

“The young generation is ready to vote and we have to include their names in

the voter list.

I have faced many challenges in my professional life, and

would face any challenge in the EC with the assistance from all the concerned

people,” he added.

