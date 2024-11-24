We are committed to hold free, fair polls: CEC

The newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today said the new Election Commission (EC) is committed to hold a free and fair election and it is confident in this regard.
“I want to maintain the dignity of my oath. I will uphold my oath. I am
seeing this as a big opportunity in my life, an opportunity to do something
for the nation. People of the country are deprived of their voting rights.
They have raised movements for the voting rights, struggled a lot, shed their
blood,” he said while talking to newsmen at the Supreme Court (SC) after
taking oath.
Earlier, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath of office to
the CEC and four ECs at the Supreme Court (SC) Judges’ Lounge at 1.30pm while
SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan conducted the function.
The four Election Commissioners (ECs) who took oath today are– Md Anwarul
Islam Sarker, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Begum Tahmida Ahmad and Brigadier General
(retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.
“We will need assistance from all the concerned authorities for holding an
acceptable election. We are committed to hold an acceptable election.
We would need some reform in the existing system to hold the election.
Government has formed election commission reform commission and they have
been asked to submit their recommendations by December. We would accept
whatever is necessary from those recommendations,” CEC AMM Nasir Uddin added.
The chief election commissioner hoped that they would get the political
parties with them in their endeavor as they were demanding their voting
rights for long.
“The young generation is ready to vote and we have to include their names in
the voter list.
I have faced many challenges in my professional life, and
would face any challenge in the EC with the assistance from all the concerned
people,” he added.
s/v news