Uzbek-Afghan border guards engage in armed conflict

Taliban’s local officials in northern Jawzjan province said that Afghanistan’s border guards engaged in armed conflict with Uzbekistani in the Khumab district of the province.

Head of the directorate of information and culture of Jawzjan province Hilal Balkhi has said that the conflict occurred on Monday, January 3, 2022 afternoon.

The armed conflict reportedly happened ten days after an Afghan who mistakenly crossed the border into Uzbekistan was shot dead by the country’s border police.

Meanwhile, another Afghan who intended to cross the border into Uzbekistan was arrested and was then buried alive.

Hilal Balkhi has said the local officials of the province went to investigate the incident who were attacked by Uzbek forces.

There is still no report of casualties.

Officials of the IEA in Kabul are yet to comment about the incident.

– Khaama.com