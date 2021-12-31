USA-China tensions could deepen over role of alleged Chinese hackers

Social Share

Hackers from China have allegedly been at the forefront of recent hacking incidents witnessed in the USA amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

On the 16th of December, the United States government released a statement that hackers affiliated to the governments of China, North Korea, and Turkey have moved to exploit a severe vulnerability in software used by major technology companies throughout the world.

Experimentation with the flaw, integration into established hacking tools, and “exploitation against targets to meet the actor’s aims” are among the activities carried out by foreign hacker groups, as reported by CNN.

A software vulnerability has recently been discovered, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and this could compromise hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.