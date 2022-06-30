US Senator blames Imran Khan for strained Washington-Islamabad relations

PTI chief called and reiterated the Shehbaz Sharif government as an “imported government” backed by the United States

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

US Senate Majority Leader Charles E Schumer on Tuesday accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of strained US-Pakistan relations.

“Your former prime minister did not speak positively of the United States, but the incumbent Pakistani prime minister should help foster bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States,” Schumer told The News International as he was addressing a meeting of the Pakistani-American Advocacy Group (APDG) in New York.

Schumer said he reiterated the Biden administration’s position regarding Imran Khan’s allegations of US government involvement in overthrowing his government.

Responding to a question on US policy, if Imran Khan returns to power after winning the election, the US Senate Majority Leader further said that the US is holding a dialogue with an elected head of government , adding that no matter how intensely you disagree with someone, the best way to resolve issues is to hold dialogues, reported The News International.

“The United States believes in democratic norms and values ​​and respects the democratic process, the United States has followed a strategy to accept those elected through the democratic process,” Schumer added.

The leader of the PTI called and reiterated the Shehbaz Sharif government as an “imported government” backed by the United States and has demanded new elections since the latter came to power. Earlier analysis noted that Imran Khan’s anti-American rhetoric and his accusations against the United States of conspiring to oust him from power are hurting the country’s relationship with the West.

While the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keen to repair the fences damaged by its predecessor, the Imran Khan government. The targets are the United States and to some extent India, ostensibly under American persuasion. The Sharif government is playing with Washington, unlike Imran Khan’s anti-American campaign which intensified after he was ousted from power.

Pakistan’s economy already faces a huge challenge and the country often turns to Western-led multilateral financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Islamabad’s economic woes dictate it should mend fences with the west as Khan had turned to help the country’s economy to the Washington-based IMF, which has provided 22 bailouts to Pakistan since 1958, reported The Hill. aninews