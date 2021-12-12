US sanctions Chinese AI firm SenseTime, Xinjiang officials, citing human rights abuses

US President Joe Biden’s administration imposed economic sanctions on the Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group and two senior government officials in far-west Xinjiang over alleged human rights abuses in the region, the Treasury Department announced on Friday.
The move has reportedly disrupted the company’s plans to sell shares in an initial public offering after it was trimmed by about half earlier this week.
“Treasury is using its tools to expose and hold accountable perpetrators of serious human rights abuse,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, identifying SenseTime as being responsible for “human rights abuse enabled by the malign use of technology”.
The sanctions add to the administration’s previous moves to crack down on Chinese corporations and officials seen as violating the rights of Uygurs and other ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang, further entrenching Biden’s hardline stance on Beijing almost one year into his presidency.
The move comes just as the company has been preparing to file a US$768 million initial public offering on the Hong Kong stock exchange, which now appears delayed because of Washington’s move, according to The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News.
“When applying for patent applications, Shenzhen Sensetime Technology Co. Ltd. has highlighted its ability to identify Uygurs wearing beards, sunglasses, and masks.”
“During their tenures, more than one million Uygurs and members of other predominantly Muslim ethnic minority groups have been detained in Xinjiang,” the department said.
The sanctions against Zakir and Tuniyaz – issued under the authority of the Global Magnitsky Act – effectively block them from the US financial system. They are also banned from receiving visas to enter the US.
The moves announced Friday add to a growing list of Chinese entities and officials that have been targeted with the same Magnitsky sanctions over Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang.
Chinese tech companies had already been coming under intense scrutiny from the Biden administration and the Donald Trump administration before it over their alleged roles in helping Beijing carry out its policies in Xinjiang.
“The mass detention of Uygurs is part of an effort by PRC authorities to use detentions and data-driven surveillance to create a police state in the Xinjiang region,” the Treasury Department said.
Beijing denies all accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and says its policies are helping to lift the population out of poverty and counter religious “extremism”.
“Xinjiang-related issues are never about human rights, ethnicity or religion,” he said in a statement. “Xinjiang affairs are entirely China’s internal affairs.”
“We urge the US to immediately rescind its wrong decision and stop making any remarks or moves that interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine China’s interests,” Liu added.
Last month, Biden signed a new law that blocks a number of Chinese tech companies deemed a national security risk to the US from obtaining new equipment licenses from US telecommunications regulators.
And SenseTime is now one of dozens of Chinese companies subject to the administration’s investments ban, which targets companies that the administration says are part of China’s “military-industrial complex”.
The ban was first enacted under an executive order last year during the Trump administration, and was expanded in June by Biden.
“Abuse of technologies, like the exploitation of data for intrusive surveillance, is on the rise and threatens the security of all people,” the Treasury Department said. “It is therefore critically important that the United States and other democracies around the world take a firm stance against these repressive activities.”
SenseTime did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
– SCMP.com