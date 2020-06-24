US designates 4 more Chinese media organisations as ‘state propaganda outlets’

“This designation recognises [People’s Republic of China] propaganda outlets as foreign missions and increases transparency relating to the CCP and PRC government’s media activities in the United States,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

US-based employees of all nine organisations will be treated the same as staff at Beijing’s diplomatic missions, meaning that they will need to register with the State Department as foreign functionaries and report any real estate holdings they have in the US, as per the Foreign Missions Act.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Tuesday that Beijing would be forced to make an “appropriate response” to the move if the US did not immediately stop and fix its “wrongful practices”.

“This is yet another example of the US’ naked political suppression against Chinese media, and will seriously interfere with Chinese media in their reporting activities in the US,” he said. “This also further exposes the hypocrisy of what the US flaunts as its so-called freedom of press and speech.”

Asked to comment on the move on Monday, China’s embassy in Washington said Chinese media in the US had “long been covering news following the principles of objectivity, impartiality, truthfulness and accuracy”.

“However, for political purposes, the US side has repeatedly acted to restrict and thwart their normal operations,” the embassy said in an emailed response. “The Chinese side urges the US side to immediately change course, undo the damage, and stop its political suppression and arbitrary restrictions on Chinese media organisations.”