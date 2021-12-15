Understanding Tibetans within the Chinese Apparatus

Social Share

That the Government established by the Communist Party of China in Beijing wishes to recreate its status as that of a global giant is no secret. Similarly, the fact that China has been making rapid strides towards becoming a hegemonic power in the world order is a feature known to all. Through a carefully cultivated game of being periodically aggressive and tacitly mellowed at other times, the Chinese have developed a delicate balance that has enabled them to grow technologically and more specifically, militarily. This peak in asserting Chinese dominance to the world has, however come at the cost of damaging China’s relationship with its erstwhile neighbour, Tibet and its current neighbours, India and Bhutan.

Immediately after coming to power in the year 2013, the Chinese President Xi Jinping had exhorted that there was an urgent need to implement a new policy for Tibet. Focusing on governing the borders well, Chinese officials were ordered to frame a fresh outlook to boost economic development in the 21 border counties of Tibet. Subsequently, a well executed policy of subjugation of the Tibetans which had nothing to do with the welfare of the people or their economic well-being was initiated. However, to the media, both Chinese and outside all endeavours were portrayed as being directed towards the holistic development of the Tibetan region. In reality, the development of regions along the border areas was solely driven with the intention to enhance the security measures along the Sino-Indian border.

This strategy of the Chinese to increase its border security is loosely based on the works of a Korean scholar who had studied Chinese communities living alongside the Sino – Korean border. Noting that there was an urgent need to counter the population outflow from border villages, which had gradually resulted in the hollowing out of these villages, the Chinese began building more and more villages adjacent to India, Nepal and Bhutan. The larger idea is to deploy police and military units to live in those areas disguised as ordinary citizens wearing plain clothes & doing regular tasks for their livelihood. Such hollowing out of border villages would create hidden dangers in terms of security and infiltration of foreign elements into these areas. Therefore, the Chinese have urgently begun refocusing their Tibetan policy towards repopulating border villages in order to strengthen their own national security.

To begin with, Gyalaphug was chosen as the flagship border village to reflect this policy. By November 2020, it was completely built, following which 4 Chinese settlers were sent to live alongside 40 Tibetans who had been forced to live in the Chinese camps built at this location. Multiple reports suggest that about 2.4 lakh Tibetans have been moved out of their ancestral homes in Lhasa to populate these border villages. The Chinese strategy is to completely populate these border villages, equipped the people with the necessary policing resources along with adequate infrastructure to ease the standard of living of the local population.

Though not entirely novel in nature, China has had a long history of relocating subjects so as to bolster vulnerable border areas. Known in Chinese as yimin shibian, the current move however does have some striking features that render it different from the past practices. Unlike the border areas of Manchuria, Inner Mongolia or Xinjiang; the Tibetan border areas are extremely difficult to farm or live in. Stationed at over 15000 feet above sea level, the place has unique characteristics that only people accustomed to such heights can grapple with. Only Tibetans, used to living at such an altitude, have the ability to live comfortably at such heights and possess adequate knowledge of herding yaks.

However, the official Chinese policy emphasizes that Tibetans ought to be relocated from their natural homes so as to live a more prosperous life, to be engaged in off-farm employment and be a part of the cash economy. Consequently, following the Xinjiang model, Tibetans are being forced to undergo a kind of nationalism training, wherein they are called upon (compelled) to accept their new lives in remote border locations rather than Lhasa or the traditional towns built over centuries, for the sake of safeguarding China’s territory. They are also shown a voluminous amount of propaganda material to counter the pro-independence spirit of the Dalai Lama and his supporters whom China refers to as ‘the agent of the Dalai’, intentionally omitting the respectful term ‘Lama’ by which he is reverentially addressed. The use of propaganda teams and civilian engagement in border villages is part of a renewed focus on civilian-military cooperation that is reminiscent of the Qing family rule of yesteryears.

In time, new ways of generating income have been developed to supplement the existing yak herding that was traditionally practiced amongst the Tibetans in the mountainous terrain of the plateau. Another reason to change the dynamics of governance in these villages is to facilitate border tourism & enable Chinese party loyalists take trips to these locations to view and enjoy the scenic beauty as well as rejoice the glories of occupying these territories under the CCP. This is evident in the way China has been projecting territory occupied from Bhutan. All across the metropolitan cities of China, the Beyul village on Bhutan’s borders is being marketed as the White Jade Secret Realm wherein tourists could relish a form of rice that has no substitute anywhere else in the world.

Unfortunately however, these villages which have been embedded with Tibetan population have something glaringly missing. That is the feel of a religion, the spirit of the divine. There is no sign of a monastery or a statue. Not a single Buddhist shrine, stupa, monk, butter lamp, prayer flag or thangka is seen at any of these border villages. While one can only hope that the dislocation does not mean their entire life has been altered, the truth is that any hint or semblance of a religious order is completely forbidden with no official record in place. In cases where Tibetans attempted to speak their mind or expressed a perspective that was not in consonance with the official Chinese view, serious punishment was inflicted upon them. In fact, scholars attribute this entire plan of coercing Tibetans to live in border areas to be part of a political strategy meant on remind the Tibetans of the omnipresence of the Chinese state power in their lives.

For most Tibetans, this relocation is not a choice. Instead, the so-called persuasion process is extraordinarily intense to the extent that the Chinese officials mostly demolish their existing homes and thereby coerce poor Tibetans to accept fresh village homes in these bordering villages. There are clear signs that this whole idea of involving the Tibetans in carefully nurturing these border villages is not just about the infrastructural development aspect that the Chinese are reportedly so keen on. More precisely, the Chinese border project is essentially a novel form of colonialism wherein local beliefs, religious systems, leadership and knowledge are heavily sidelined and deliberately over ruled. The only thing that matters here is the Chinese strategic interest.

