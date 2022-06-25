UKPNP holds demonstration in Geneva over human rights, security situation in PoK

Social Share

The United Kashmir Peoples National Party (UKPNP), led by Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, held a demonstration at the UN human rights head office in Geneva on Friday, demanding that Pakistan use Kashmir as a launching pad for terrorism and training camps to suppress the Pakistani secular, democratic, and progressive voices in the area.The United Kingdom’s Public Security Network (UKPNP) has voiced alarm over rising militarism, abuse, and hatred in certain areas of the region, urging the governing bodies to ensure the welfare of all citizens and apprehend the perpetrators.The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is a political unit, and it is a political conflict, and Pakistani attempts to give it a religious look would have a negative effect on the region’s socioeconomic, cultural, and political structures.According to the tweet, Pakistan’s attempts to foster religious intolerance and hatred would further divide the Jammu and Kashmirism, resulting in more terrorism, extremism, violence, and violence.

Pakistan is also slowly but steadily adapting its local population groups through the distribution of domicile certificates to Pakistani nationals.According to UKPNP, this phenomenon is generating increasing fear and resentment against all such measures in Pakistan.In its memorandum, UKPNP also expressed concern about tighter restrictions on freedom of expression and the situation of journalists in Pakistan.This surveillance, it was reported, is extremely skewed.

The media and journalists in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan illegally occupied by Pakistan have never seen a situation so catastrophic where people are afraid for their lives and lives of their loved ones, the memo further read.The United Kingdom’s Press Opposition demanded that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights send a delegation to visit Gilgit-Baltistan to discuss the violence committed by Pakistan.The group of eminent civil society, political activists, journalists. aninews