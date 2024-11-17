UK extends full support to Yunus-led interim govt

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West today said her government would extend full support to Bangladesh, including in its efforts to bring back billions of dollars of laundered money.

She made the comments when she called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhamnad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

“It is important to let you know that you’ve got our support,” Catherine West said.

The British minister said the United Kingdom would also extend its support to Dhaka’s efforts to bring back tens of billions of dollars siphoned off abroad during Sheikh Hasina’s nearly sixteen-year-long rule.

Prof Yunus thanked her, saying that returning money laundered by corrupt politicians, oligarchs, and bureaucrats is a top priority of the interim government.

Quoting a recent Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) report, he said annually more than 12 billion dollars were siphoned off abroad.

During the meeting, Prof Yunus described his government’s reform initiatives to fix the country’s key institutions and the election commission.

He said the reforms are aimed at ensuring free and fair elections in the country and to break away from the rampant vote rigging practiced by the previous regime.

West backed the reforms, saying Britain would like to see vibrant debates on the key aspects of electoral, judiciary, and constitutional reforms.

“Debates are very important,” she said.

The minister announced œ10.3 million of UK grant support to provide essential services and assistance to the Rohingya refugees, the host communities and those affected by natural disasters in Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus reiterated his call for a “UN-overseen safe zone” for communities in Myanmar’s violence-plagued Rakhine so that they don’t have to flee across the border to Bangladesh and charities and aid groups can take food and assistance at the doorsteps of the displaced people.

During the meeting, they also discussed geopolitical issues, minority rights, ties with South Asian neighbours, and Bangladesh’s recent 40 megawatt energy deal with Nepal.

The chief adviser said his government has fully backed the creation of a South Asia electricity grid to bring power from hydroelectricity-rich Nepal and Bhutan.

He said Bangladesh can ease off its reliance on fossil fuels if it can import renewable energy from the two Himalayan countries.

He said Bangladesh needs collaboration with India to this effect.

During the meeting, Sarah Cook, the British High Commissioner to Dhaka, said a UK medical team arrived in the country this month to treat students and other demonstrators who were critically injured during the July-August mass uprising.

“They are conducting three surgeries a day,” she said.

