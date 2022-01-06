U.S.-based Muslim civil liberties urge Tesla to close showrooms in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Social Share

A major US civil liberty organization has called on Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk to close a recently opened showroom in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Massacres targeting religious and ethnic minorities.

In a statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Tesla must cease what is equivalent to financial support for genocide.

US-based Tesla has opened a showroom in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and announced China’s social media platform Weibo.

“American companies should not do business in areas that are the focus of religious and ethnic minority genocide campaigns,” said Ibrahim Hooper, CAIR National Communications Director. “Elon Musk and Tesla must close this new showroom and stop the equivalent of financial support for the genocide.”

According to media reports, Tesla has begun operations in a showroom in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This has been widely criticized.

US legislators say China has 1.8 million Uighurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other members of a minority group of Muslims in textiles, electronics, food, shoes, tea, and handicrafts.

Meanwhile, Beijing has repeatedly denied all accusations of being involved in abuse in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Meanwhile, the White House has urged private companies to oppose China’s human rights abuses and genocide in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

