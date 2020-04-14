Twitter suspends ‘Chinese Embassy Colombo’ twitter account for Violating Rules

admin
-

Twitter has suspended the Chinese Embassy Colombo Twitter account for violating Twitter rules.

It’s not clear what’s the exact reason for the suspension of the account which was established recently.

Account posted first hand information on China – Sri Lanka affaires.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa retweeted a tweet from the account few days ago.

The account was very active and was seen replying to all allegations against China directly in an undiplomatic language.

“Best laugh, Best drowning, Best belly” Gammanpila to host online new year games 

Before the account was blocked some had questioned the aggressive approach of the Chinese Embassy in Twitter.

সংশ্লিষ্ট সংবাদ