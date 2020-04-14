Twitter suspends ‘Chinese Embassy Colombo’ twitter account for Violating Rules

Twitter has suspended the Chinese Embassy Colombo Twitter account for violating Twitter rules.

It’s not clear what’s the exact reason for the suspension of the account which was established recently.

Account posted first hand information on China – Sri Lanka affaires.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa retweeted a tweet from the account few days ago.

The account was very active and was seen replying to all allegations against China directly in an undiplomatic language.

Before the account was blocked some had questioned the aggressive approach of the Chinese Embassy in Twitter.

Is this a Chinese Government’s official @twitter account? Usually embassies have protocols and language restrictions when it comes to online communications and handling critics/complains. @MFA_China @zlj517 @SpokespersonCHN Any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/kcyFplNQkt — Budu℠ (@BuduMalli) April 9, 2020