Trump set to visit LA this week

One of President Trump’s first trips will be to Los Angeles, following the deadly and destructive wildfires which broke out two weeks ago.

At his pre-inauguration rally, Trump said he’ll visit California on Friday.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom said he’ll “look forward to President Trump’s visit to Los Angeles and his mobilization of the full weight of the federal government to help our fellow Americans recover and rebuild” in a statement on Monday.

Republican House speaker, Mike Johnson, said he believes “conditions” should be placed on the federal disaster aid allocated for communities affected by the wildfires.

Johnson and Trump are due to meet this afternoon.

-CNN