The Violent Face-Off: What Next?

NEW DELHI: Hours after disturbing news came in of a violent face-off that took place on Monday night between Indian and Chinese soldiers with casualties on both sides, StratNewsGlobal Editor-in-Chief Nitin Gokhale speaks to Lt. Gen. K T Parnaik (Retd) on what possibly happened and what should be the roadmap ahead after this violent episode.

The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

China, meanwhile, has alleged that the Indian troops crossed the border line on June 15 twice, and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel which led to serious physical conflict between the two sides.