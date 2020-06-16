27 C
Dhaka
| ২:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ | বুধবার | ১৭ জুন ২০২০ |
Home English Bulletin The Violent Face-Off: What Next?

The Violent Face-Off: What Next?

প্রকাশিতঃ
সাব এডিটর- ২
-
Social Share

NEW DELHI: Hours after disturbing news came in of a violent face-off that took place on Monday night between Indian and Chinese soldiers with casualties on both sides, StratNewsGlobal Editor-in-Chief Nitin Gokhale speaks to Lt. Gen. K T Parnaik (Retd) on what possibly happened and what should be the roadmap ahead after this violent episode.

The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

China, meanwhile, has alleged that the Indian troops crossed the border line on June 15 twice, and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel which led to serious physical conflict between the two sides.

Nitin A. Gokhale

Nitin A. Gokhale

Film buff. Sports enthusiast. Keen observer of life. Writes for a living; analyses defence and foreign policy as a professional. 37 years in journalism: from print to broadcast and from web to social media, have had the opportunity to dabble across mediums. Love to experiment with startups. That’s me, Nitin Anant Gokhale.

সংশ্লিষ্ট সংবাদলেখকের অন্যান্য লেখা

Social Share

  • প্রধান সম্পাদক: এএসএম শামসুল আরেফিন
  • সম্পাদক: জয়ন্ত আচার্য
  • ৫৯, কাজী নজরুল ইসলাম এভিনিউ, ফার্মগেট, ঢাকা-১২১৫ | ইমেইল: [email protected]

© স্বত্ব ভিনিউজ ২০১৫ – ২০২০ । এই ওয়েবসাইটের কোনো লেখা, ছবি, ভিডিও অনুমতি ছাড়া ব্যবহার বেআইনি। Privacy Policy || Disclaimer || Developed By: