The one-year long training program ‘All About Soft Skills’ series for women entrepreneurs of Bangladesh begins from September 2021

High Commission of India in association with Ministry of ICT, Govt. of Bangladesh, Women & E-commerce and SilkOak Global Ltd, India is organizing a year-long ‘All About Soft Skills’ Training Program. This will be run in a hybrid manner with physical workshops and virtual learning elements. It is aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs of Bangladesh, by offering them useful skills to facilitate their business efforts. The training series is supported by media partners, Daily Ittefaq and DBC News. The ‘All About soft skills training’ program is part of the ‘50 years of Bangladesh’ celebrations as well as the ‘75 years of Indian independence’ celebrations, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.