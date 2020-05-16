The Embassy of Bangladesh in Kathmandu, Nepal completes Translation and Publication of “The Prison Diaries” of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Social Share















The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal successfully completed the translation and publication into Nepali of the “The Prison Diaries”, the second volume of the memoires of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This work by the Embassy was undertaken in collaboration with the Nepal Academy, the premier cultural institution under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Nepal working for the promotion and protection of Nepali languages. The Embassy, which had taken the initiative to translate “The Prison Diaries” could complete the publication of the book despite the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and successfully brought out the Nepali translation within this Mujib Borsho, the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation. Earlier, the Embassy has successfully completed Nepali translation and publication of “The Unfinished Memoires”, first volume of the memoires of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in August 2018.

The Embassy will arrange a formal book launching programme once the present lock-down arising from the Covid-19 pandemic has been eased.