The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition is now open at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was opened for public viewing at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on 25 September 2021 by H.E Dr. Dipu Moni, Honorable Minister for Education, H.E Mr. K.M Khalid, Honorable State Minister for Culture and High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami. Mr. Md. Abul Monsur, Secretary to the Ministry of Culture, Bangladesh and Mr. Liaqat Ali Lucky, DG, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy were also present. The exhibition will remain in Dhaka from 26 September 2021 to 11 October 2021 and is hosted by the High Commission of India in association with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Bangladesh and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

2. The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition celebrates in a uniquely thematic way, the life and legacy of the Fathers of each of the two Nations, Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The exhibition was specially curated by the two Governments to commemorate Mujib Borsho and to mark 150 years of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as the golden jubilee of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations. The exhibition was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina on 16 December 2020 during the India-Bangladesh Virtual Summit. During the visit of Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021, the two leaders visited and appreciated the digital exhibition at a special display arranged at Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Dhaka. This unique digital exhibition, specially curated by Mr. Birad Yagnik, Curator of Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museums was also displayed at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi from 16 December 2020 to 31 January 2021 where it was well-received.

3. After 11 October 2021, the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition will also be displayed at Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna and Kolkata.

4. High Commission of India in association with Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Bangladesh and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy cordially invite one and all to view this interactive exhibition, which includes unique and customized technological features to make the experience more immersive.