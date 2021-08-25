The 4th General Assembly of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) is going to be held on 25-26 August, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey

Social Share















Hon’ble State Minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Bangladesh, Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel will attend and give his remarks on the Opening Ceremony on 25 August 2021, at 12:30 PM, Bangladesh Time.

Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey; Dr. Yousef Al – Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC); Mr. Taha Ayhan, President of ICYF; Mr. Yavuz Selim Kıran, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey; Mr. Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey; Mr. Fathallah Abd al-Latif Al-Zuni, Minister of Youth and Sports of State of Libya; Mr. Bakary Badjiye, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Gambia; Mr. Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan; and Mr. Damir Fattakhov, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation will also grace the ceremony as Hon’ble Guests.