Talks impossible amid Chinese threats: Taiwan NCB chief

Chen’s comments are in response to the release of the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) China Military Power Report for 2021 on Wednesday which states China aims to match American military power in the Indo-Pacific by 2027, with the intention of forcing Taiwan to negotiate on its terms, reports Taiwan News.

Chen went on to say that using the threat of force to intimidate Taipei to come to the negotiating table is a long-standing strategy of Beijing but that it will not work, according to a Liberty Times report as quoted by Taiwan News.