Taliban to deploy suicide bombers to Afghanistan’s borders

Deputy Governor of Badakhshan province has told media that they have created an exclusive battalion of suicide bombers that will be deployed to the borders of Afghanistan particularly in Badakhshan province,APA reports citing Khaama Agency.st

The northeastern province of Badakhshan borders Tajikistan and China.

The deputy governor, Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi said that the exclusive battalion is named Lashkar-e-Mansoori “Mansoor army” and will be deployed to the borders of the country.

Ahmadi has said that the battalion is the same as the one that would conduct suicide attacks targeting the security forces of the previous Afghan government.

Along with the Lashkar-e-Mansoori, Badri313 is another battalion that is known as one of the most equipped and modern military groups that are deployed in Kabul International Airport.

Badri313 is also said to be comprised of all suicide bombers. Source: aninews