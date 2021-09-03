Taliban parade shows off seized US hardware

Social Share















A Black Hawk helicopter flew circles over the Taliban’s spiritual heartland in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday while fighters below stood aboard captured Humvees as the Islamist group paraded US military hardware.

The Taliban’s victory lap, celebrating the final withdrawal of US troops, followed the group’s astonishing two-week takeover that capped a simmering 20-year insurgency.

Also on Wednesday, thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan rushed to its borders as an administrative vacuum left foreign donors unsure of how to respond to a looming humanitarian crisis.

On the highway towards the country’s second-biggest city of Kandahar, a long line of green armoured fighting vehicles drove in single file down, most with white-and-black Taliban flags attached to aerials.

Fighters manned the controls of the multi-purpose trucks — used by US, Nato and Afghan forces during the two-decade war — while others clambered over the vehicles at Ayno Maina, a town on the outskirts of the city.

Group calls on fighters in Panjshir to negotiate a settlement

Among the light weapons cradled by the militants were American M16 rifles. At least one Black Hawk helicopter buzzed overhead, suggesting someone from the former Afghan army was at the controls as the Taliban lack qualified pilots.

At Kandahar Cricket Ground, hundreds gathered to listen to speeches heaping praise on the Taliban following their successful offensive last month and pouring scorn on the US.

Word had spread that Taliban’s secretive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada would make an appearance on Wednesday, but he did not show up, leaving the city’s new governor to address the crowd.

Meanwhile, thousands of people trying to flee the country rushed to its borders. For its part, the Islamist militia focused on keeping banks, hospitals and government machinery running after the final withdrawal of the US forces.

With Kabul’s airport inoperable, private efforts to help Afghans fearful of Taliban reprisals focused on arranging safe passage across the landlocked nation’s borders with Iran, Pakistan and central Asian states.

The Taliban have yet to name a new government or reveal how they intend to govern, unlike in 1996, when a leadership council was formed within hours of taking the capital.

In the absence of a government in Kabul, Britain and India held separate talks with Taliban officials in Doha amid fears that up to half a million Afghans could flee.

Washington said it would use its leverage, including access to the global marketplace, over the Taliban as it seeks to get the remaining Americans and allies out of Afghanistan after its military withdrew.

The Taliban said they had surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule and called on the fighters there to negotiate a settlement with it. Several thousand members of local militias and remnants of army and special forces units have been holding in mountainous Panjshir under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud.

In a recorded speech, senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Motaqi called on them to put down their weapons.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is home for all Afghans,” he said.Source: Dawn,