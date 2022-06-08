Taliban kill former Afghan official’s brother, nephew

Social Share

A former Afghan official has said that the Taliban have killed his brother and nephew.

According to a local media, Maulvi Hussamuddin Hussam, former head of the Ulema Council of Afghanistan said that the Taliban have captured and beheaded his wounded brother. The group had also shot dead his nephew.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has closed the offices of Ayatollah Mohammad Ishaq Fayyaz and Ayatollah Mohaqeq Kabuli, two Shiite clerics in Ghazni.

According to the sources, in recent days, Taliban members have repeatedly inspected the offices of these two religious authorities and arrested their officials, reported The First 24/7 International News Channel for Afghanistan.

The development comes after the Taliban spokesperson Zab…aninews