Taliban Forcibly Evicting Hazara Shia Community & Govt Officials In Afghanistan: HRW

The Human Rights Watch has alleged that the Taliban officials in several provinces across Afghanistan have forcibly displaced residents. In order to partly distribute land to their own supporters, the Taliban has displaced people, Human Rights Watch said on 22nd October, reported ANI. In the report, the Human Rights Watch has underscored that many of these evictions have targeted Hazara Shia communities. In addition, the Taliban has targeted people associated with the former government.

Taliban forcibly evicts Hazara Shia community

In the press release, the Human Rights Watch accused the Taliban and associated militias of forcibly evicting hundreds of Hazara families from the southern Helmand province and the northern Balkh province in October. They followed earlier evictions from Daikundi, Uruzgan and Kandahar provinces.

After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has told many Hazaras and other residents in five provinces to leave their homes and land, reported ANI. As per the Human Rights Watch report, some of the people were given a few days notice and they were unable to make legal claims on the land.

The displacements have largely taken place in 15 villages in Daikundi and Uruzgan provinces in Afghanistan. As per the HRW press release, the Taliban has evicted at least 2800 Hazara residents in September. The families were forced to flee to other districts, leaving their belongings and crops behind.

Furthermore, the HRW in the report cited a former resident who revealed that the Taliban had set up checkpoints on the roads. The Taliban officials did not allow the people to “take their crops with them”. The Taliban officials in Kandahar province had asked residents of a government-owned residential complex to leave the building in three days.

According to HRW press release, the property was given by the previous government to government officials. Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch stated that the Taliban was forcefully evicting the Hazara community and others based on their ethnicity or opinion.

“The Taliban are forcibly evicting Hazaras and others on the basis of ethnicity or political opinion to reward Taliban supporters,” Patricia Gossman said in the HRW press release.

“These evictions, carried out with threats of force and without any legal process, are serious abuses that amount to collective punishment,” Patricia Gossman added. republicworld