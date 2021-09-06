Taliban being micromanaged by ISI, Pakistan in-charge of Afghanistan effectively as colonial power: Amrullah Saleh

Social Share















Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has insisted that the Taliban are being subtly managed by Pakistan’s notorious intelligence agency – the ISI, adding that Islamabad as a colonial power is effectively a war-ravaged country. is in charge.

In an excerpt from the Daily Mail, Saleh, who has declared himself the acting president of Afghanistan and is now leading the resistance front against the Taliban in the Panjshir Valley, writes that the Taliban spokesman receives hourly instructions from the Pakistani embassy .

“It is the Pakistanis who are effectively in charge as a colonial power. But this is not going to last… They may have territorial control, but as our history has shown, control over the land means control over the people. No or stability,” said Saleh, a vocal critic of Pakistan.

“No hearts and minds have been won for the Taliban. They have only taken advantage of the flawed policy of a weary US President – ​​not necessarily the United States itself – and subtly managed them by Pakistan’s notorious intelligence agency, the ISI. The Taliban spokesperson receives instructions from the Pakistani embassy literally every hour,” he adds.

Pakistan and its notorious intelligence agency have been accused of supporting the Taliban in taking over Afghanistan.

Experts believe that Pakistan has been a major player in toppling the elected Afghan government and establishing the Taliban as a decisive force in Afghanistan. A recent UN surveillance report states that a significant portion of al-Qaeda’s leadership lives in the Afghanistan and Pakistan border region.

In the piece, Saleh hit out at Western power, saying that the betrayal of Afghanistan by the West is enormous.

“For 20 years, Western leaders promised not to stand on the Afghan Constitution – and it is the spirit of that Constitution that I have carried in my heart in the Panjshir Valley. Now those of us who have gathered here make the promises contained in it. Fighting to keep it up,” he notes.

Saleh called on Western countries to press for a political deal with the Taliban, an agreement that has the backing of the Afghan people and the international community.

“I call on the West not only to give us moral and – where possible – material support, but also to use this opportunity to press for a political settlement with the Taliban, an agreement that has been recognized by the Afghan people and the international community. has the support of the community,” he writes.

He says, “Ethically, the West owes it to every Afghan. I am not begging them to save me. I am asking them to save my face, to save my dignity, my reputation and credibility.” I’m asking to be saved.” Source: timesofindia