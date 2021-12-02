Surah-2 Al Baqara সূরা-২ আল বাক্বারাহ (মদীনায় অবতীর্ণ – আয়াত-২৮৬)

(282

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ إِذَا تَدَايَنتُم بِدَيْنٍ إِلَى أَجَلٍ مُّسَمًّى فَاكْتُبُوهُ وَلْيَكْتُب بَّيْنَكُمْ كَاتِبٌ بِالْعَدْلِ وَلاَ يَأْبَ كَاتِبٌ أَنْ يَكْتُبَ كَمَا عَلَّمَهُ اللّهُ فَلْيَكْتُبْ وَلْيُمْلِلِ الَّذِي عَلَيْهِ الْحَقُّ وَلْيَتَّقِ اللّهَ رَبَّهُ وَلاَ يَبْخَسْ مِنْهُ شَيْئًا فَإن كَانَ الَّذِي عَلَيْهِ الْحَقُّ سَفِيهًا أَوْ ضَعِيفًا أَوْ لاَ يَسْتَطِيعُ أَن يُمِلَّ هُوَ فَلْيُمْلِلْ وَلِيُّهُ بِالْعَدْلِ وَاسْتَشْهِدُواْ شَهِيدَيْنِ من رِّجَالِكُمْ فَإِن لَّمْ يَكُونَا رَجُلَيْنِ فَرَجُلٌ وَامْرَأَتَانِ مِمَّن تَرْضَوْنَ مِنَ الشُّهَدَاء أَن تَضِلَّ إْحْدَاهُمَا فَتُذَكِّرَ إِحْدَاهُمَا الأُخْرَى وَلاَ يَأْبَ الشُّهَدَاء إِذَا مَا دُعُواْ وَلاَ تَسْأَمُوْاْ أَن تَكْتُبُوْهُ صَغِيرًا أَو كَبِيرًا إِلَى أَجَلِهِ ذَلِكُمْ أَقْسَطُ عِندَ اللّهِ وَأَقْومُ لِلشَّهَادَةِ وَأَدْنَى أَلاَّ تَرْتَابُواْ إِلاَّ أَن تَكُونَ تِجَارَةً حَاضِرَةً تُدِيرُونَهَا بَيْنَكُمْ فَلَيْسَ عَلَيْكُمْ جُنَاحٌ أَلاَّ تَكْتُبُوهَا وَأَشْهِدُوْاْ إِذَا تَبَايَعْتُمْ وَلاَ يُضَآرَّ كَاتِبٌ وَلاَ شَهِيدٌ وَإِن تَفْعَلُواْ فَإِنَّهُ فُسُوقٌ بِكُمْ وَاتَّقُواْ اللّهَ وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ اللّهُ وَاللّهُ بِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ عَلِيمٌ

হে মুমিনগণ! যখন তোমরা কোন নির্দিষ্ট সময়ের জন্যে ঋনের আদান-প্রদান কর, তখন তা লিপিবদ্ধ করে নাও এবং তোমাদের মধ্যে কোন লেখক ন্যায়সঙ্গতভাবে তা লিখে দেবে; লেখক লিখতে অস্বীকার করবে না। আল্লাহ তাকে যেমন শিক্ষা দিয়েছেন, তার উচিত তা লিখে দেয়া। এবং ঋন গ্রহীতা যেন লেখার বিষয় বলে দেয় এবং সে যেন স্বীয় পালনকর্তা আল্লাহকে ভয় করে এবং লেখার মধ্যে বিন্দুমাত্রও বেশ কম না করে। অতঃপর ঋণগ্রহীতা যদি নির্বোধ হয় কিংবা দূর্বল হয় অথবা নিজে লেখার বিষয়বস্তু বলে দিতে অক্ষম হয়, তবে তার অভিভাবক ন্যায়সঙ্গতভাবে লিখাবে। দুজন সাক্ষী কর, তোমাদের পুরুষদের মধ্যে থেকে। যদি দুজন পুরুষ না হয়, তবে একজন পুরুষ ও দুজন মহিলা। ঐ সাক্ষীদের মধ্য থেকে যাদেরকে তোমরা পছন্দ কর যাতে একজন যদি ভুলে যায়, তবে একজন অন্যজনকে স্মরণ করিয়ে দেয়। যখন ডাকা হয়, তখন সাক্ষীদের অস্বীকার করা উচিত নয়। তোমরা এটা লিখতে অলসতা করোনা, তা ছোট হোক কিংবা বড়, নির্দিষ্ট সময় পর্যন্ত। এ লিপিবদ্ধ করণ আল্লাহর কাছে সুবিচারকে অধিক কায়েম রাখে, সাক্ষ্যকে অধিক সুসংহত রাখে এবং তোমাদের সন্দেহে পতিত না হওয়ার পক্ষে অধিক উপযুক্ত। কিন্তু যদি কারবার নগদ হয়, পরস্পর হাতে হাতে আদান-প্রদান কর, তবে তা না লিখলে তোমাদের প্রতি কোন অভিযোগ নেই। তোমরা ক্রয়-বিক্রয়ের সময় সাক্ষী রাখ। কোন লেখক ও সাক্ষীকে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত করো না। যদি তোমরা এরূপ কর, তবে তা তোমাদের পক্ষে পাপের বিষয়। আল্লাহকে ভয় কর তিনি তোমাদেরকে শিক্ষা দেন। আল্লাহ সব কিছু জানেন।

O ye who believe! When ye deal with each other, in transactions involving future obligations in a fixed period of time, reduce them to writing Let a scribe write down faithfully as between the parties: let not the scribe refuse to write: as Allah Has taught him, so let him write. Let him who incurs the liability dictate, but let him fear His Lord Allah, and not diminish aught of what he owes. If they party liable is mentally deficient, or weak, or unable Himself to dictate, Let his guardian dictate faithfully, and get two witnesses, out of your own men, and if there are not two men, then a man and two women, such as ye choose, for witnesses, so that if one of them errs, the other can remind her. The witnesses should not refuse when they are called on (For evidence). Disdain not to reduce to writing (your contract) for a future period, whether it be small or big: it is juster in the sight of Allah, More suitable as evidence, and more convenient to prevent doubts among yourselves but if it be a transaction which ye carry out on the spot among yourselves, there is no blame on you if ye reduce it not to writing. But take witness whenever ye make a commercial contract; and let neither scribe nor witness suffer harm. If ye do (such harm), it would be wickedness in you. So fear Allah. For it is Good that teaches you. And Allah is well acquainted with all things. If ye are on a journey, and cannot find a scribe, a pledge with possession (may serve the purpose). And if one of you deposits a thing on trust with another, let the trustee (faithfully) discharge his trust, and let him Fear his Lord conceal not evidence; for whoever conceals it, – his heart is tainted with sin. And Allah knoweth all that ye do.