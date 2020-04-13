Supreme Court Slams Imran; Seeks Aide’s Resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan in trouble as Supreme Court orders to fire Health Minister Zafar Mirza over the failure to contain Corona. “The government has become ineffective in the fight against the pandemic,” the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said. “Corrupt people have been made advisers, and subsequently given the same status as federal ministers. There are serious allegations against many top government officials. I am sorry to say this but the premier has distanced himself [from the Corona crisis]”

Pakistan’s Supreme Court triggers another political crisis. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed asked the Imran Khan government to remove Zafar Mirza, the de facto health minister and an advisor to the prime minister.

As of Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased to 5,362, with 93 deaths. The cases are on the rise and the government machinery failed to protect the common man.

The Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu case on the coronavirus crisis. The court said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet has become ineffective in the fight against the pandemic.

Responding to the CJP’s comments regarding dismissing Mirza, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said removing Mirza at this point and time would be disastrous, The Dawn reported.CJP Gulzar, leading a five-judge bench, also questioned the transparency of work done by Mirza and remarked that there were some serious allegations against the team of special assistants to the Prime Minister.

Dr Mirza is facing a probe into alleged smuggling of 20 million masks. According to a complainant, 20 million masks were smuggled out of Pakistan allegedly by Dr Mirza in collusion with an aide of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Deputy Director Ghazanfar Ali Khan. The complaint was submitted by Young Pharmacists’ Association’s Secretary General Dr Furqan Ibrahim with the Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell.

In a recent press conference, Dr Mirza could not provide specific figures for how many beds had been assigned to coronavirus patients across Pakistan but admitted that there was a shortage of ventilators.

According to 2014 data from the World Health Organization, Pakistan has 0.60 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Indeed, like most South Asian countries, the nation’s health care infrastructure is ill-equipped to deal with any large-scale emergency.