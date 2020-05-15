Spondon Power distributes food items among 35,000 families

Social Share















Spondon Power and Energy Limited on Wednesday distributed essential commodities among the 35,000 poor families at three upazilas under Barguna district.

Spondon power has distributed the food items among the poor as the ongoing countrywide shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus has halted their daily source of earning, says a press release.

Each family received 5 kg rice, one kg pulse, 2 kg potato, 2 pieces soap, 50 grams powdered chilli and 50 grams turmeric.

Managing Director of the Spondon Power and Energy Limited SM Moshiur Rahman Shiab said due to COVID-19 outbreak, most of the working people, including vans and rickshaw pullers, are now jobless.

“They are in a lot of trouble. Therefore, I am trying to stand by the unemployed, poor and helpless people of Barguna Sadar, Amtali and Taltali upazilas,” he added. On an average, he informed that food items are being distributed among about 1,000 families every day.

In addition to distributing food to 35,000 poor families, Moshiur Rahman said, rice, pulses, oil and other daily necessities have been delivered to the homes of 200 kindergarten teachers, the release adds.

He said he would continue the activity as long as the coronavirus remained.

Moshiur Rahman called upon the rich of the society to stand by the poor and helpless people in this troubled moment of the country.