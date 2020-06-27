South-east Asian nations warn of ‘alarming’ South China Sea incidents amid COVID-19 pandemic

Social Share















At an ASEAN meeting on Friday, Vietnam and the Philippines warned of growing insecurity in Southeast Asia amid concerns that China was stepping up its activity in the disputed South China Sea during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Hanoi and Manila lodged protests with China in April after Beijing unilaterally declared the creation of new administrative districts on islands in the troubled waterways to which Vietnam and the Philippines also have competing claims.

“Even as our region struggles to contain Covid-19, alarming incidents in the South China Sea occurred,” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told an online meeting of Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) leaders.

“We call on parties to refrain from escalating tensions and abide by responsibilities under international law,” he said.

China has been pushing its presence in the Exclusive Economic Zones of other countries while claimants are preoccupied tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In early April, Vietnam said one of its fishing boats was sunk by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel. China said that Vietnam’s claims in South China sea are illegal and “doomed to fail”.