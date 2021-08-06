Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine falls short on antibodies in Budapest study

Social Share















The Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine has failed to produce sufficient antibodies in a quarter of elderly people who were voluntarily tested in Budapest, according to a study by the opposition-led Budapest City Hall.

The results were published just as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, which has faced opposition criticism for having widely administered Sinopharm shots to older people, started offering third shots this week for anyone who requests them.

Hungary, which has had the highest level of Covid-19 deaths per capita after Peru, is the only European Union country to have deployed the Sinopharm vaccine to combat Covid-19. Source: straitstimes