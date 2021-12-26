Sheikh Hasina Materialized the Dream of Bangabandhu

Social Share

The recommendation of Bangladesh to cross over from the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) has been approved by the United Nations. Bangladesh is the only country that has met the 3 criteria of transition from the least developed country. This historic decision was taken at the 40th Plenary Session of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on 17 November 2021. This is the dream of Bangabandhu, the implementation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s vision 2021. It is an important moment to celebrate the golden jubilee of our independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

Many people have termed this achievement as a great milestone in the development journey of Bangladesh. Many also hailed Bangabandhu’s dream as an unprecedented achievement through the strong leadership of his daughter Sheikh Hasina.Bangladesh is the only country that has qualified to pass the LDC by fulfilling the three criteria set by the United Nations. This achievement of Bangladesh will brighten the image of this country in the world arena and accelerate the journey of further development.

According to the UN website, similar recommendations have been made in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Laos. These three countries will have five years to prepare for the transition from a least developed country. Usually, three years is given for preparation. This extra time was given as the economy suffered due to Corona.

On February 26, Bangladesh received its recommendation to meet the criteria for transit from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) for the second time at the annual meeting of the UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP). At the same time, the CDP has recommended that Bangladesh be given a five-year preparatory period from 2021 to 2026. The UN Economic and Social Council have already approved the CDP’s recommendation. After five years of preparation, Bangladesh’s transition is expected to take effect on November 23, 2026.

Bangladesh is the only country that has qualified for the transition by fulfilling the three criteria set by the United Nations. During this period of preparation, Bangladesh will continue to have all the facilities available as a least developed country. Moreover, under the current rules, Bangladesh will be able to enjoy duty-free quota-free benefits in the European Union (EU) market for another three years after 2026, i.e. till 2029.

The government, led by the Prime Minister’s Office, is working with the private sector and development partners to formulate the necessary policies and measures to ensure the smooth and sustainable transition while maintaining the facilities provided by the LDCs in the post-transition period. In general, those countries which are relatively weak among the developing countries are considered as least developed countries. The first least developed country was listed in 1971. Bangladesh was included in this list in 1975. If all goes well, after five years, Bangladesh will leave LDC and move to Qatar, another developing country.

The final recognition is usually given at the UN General Assembly three years after the CDP’s final recommendation. But Corona has been given an extra two years to prepare to deal with the effects. In the meeting of the representatives of Bangladesh with the CDP on January 15, Bangladesh also wanted an additional two years.

The CDP recommends which countries will leave the LDCs. For this, LDCs are evaluated every three years. Per capita income, human resources, climate, and economic fragility – these three indicators determine whether a country can become a developing country or not. Either qualification is required to qualify or double the per capita income.

The economic fragility index should be 32 points or less. You need to get 66 or more points in the human resource index. The per capita income index should be 1,230. The United Nations calculates per capita income using the Atlas method. There, the three-year average is calculated by combining various factors, including inflation. Bangladesh has fulfilled these three criteria.

There are currently 47 least developed countries. So far, the Maldives, Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, Samoa, and Cape Verde have all dropped out of the LDCs.We have to prepare now to face the post-transition challenges. Because it has many challenges. In this situation, the next few years are very important for Bangladesh.

The post-Corona global and regional environment is not conducive to economic progress. It is through this hostile environment that we must continue to make progress in the years to come.Bangladesh’s position will be stronger in various negotiations in the world court. Besides, it will be beneficial to get a foreign loan as a result of image development. FDI inflows have increased in almost all of the countries that have so far gone from least developed to developing countries.

Generally, due to the strong economic base of developing countries, foreign investors gain confidence in investing. Therefore, as a result of being promoted in developing countries, it is expected that foreign direct investment in Bangladesh will increase further and there will be massive industrialization through the setting up of new industries and factories. New trade with many countries will also open the door.

Bangladesh will lose easy access to loans and various export benefits if it becomes a developing country. Besides, there will be no exemption for international intellectual property laws in the pharmaceutical industry, although in this case, Bangladesh will have more time. Preparations need to be made to deal with the adverse effects that the transition to developing countries will have on trade competitiveness.

Marketing and investment attraction in the global market can be seen as a challenge in this regard. However, the main problem is that Bangladesh has no FTA or PTA with any country except Bhutan. We have to do FTA or PTA with big developing countries like India and China besides developed countries. Other countries will not be interested in PTA or FTA unless protection for local industry is reduced in the country’s trade.

Foreign grants and low-interest loans will come down. This will increase the cost of foreign loans. However, as the country’s domestic capacity and remittance inflows have increased, so has its dependence on foreign aid. So, there is nothing to worry about Bangladesh getting foreign loans. But due to the non-availability of foreign loans on easy terms, the financial crisis of foreign aid-dependent NGOs may arise.

As a least developed country, the students of Bangladesh get various benefits including foreign scholarships, scholarships, training, special discounts on the payment of publishing fees for printing articles in international journals. But aspiring for higher education abroad may face some hurdles at an early stage after being promoted to a developing country. The benefits of importing raw materials for medicines will also be lost, which could harm the country’s drug exports. Bangladesh will also not receive any assistance from the fund set up to address the risks of climate change in transitioning from LDCs.

We have to try to get European Union (EU) GSP Plus. If GSP Plus is hard to come by or not available, then you have to get some of its alternatives. But we do not have the kind of protective and institutional capacity needed to complete this process. In addition to starting this process of trade agreements with different countries, a lot of work needs to be done internally to increase competition within the country.

Expenditure on import-export needs to be reduced by developing transport, ports, ICT infrastructure. With this, the power and energy capacity has to be further increased and the price has to be kept at a tolerable level. We need to establish order in the entire financial sector including banking and reduce defaulted loans.

Skilled human resources are crucial in overcoming the challenges of developing countries. To this end, the government has taken various steps to develop the young society with general education as well as technical and technological knowledge. Due to the initiative of the government, a huge amount of foreign exchange is being earned through outsourcing, which is very promising.

As a result, even if there is a temporary problem in the export of conventional goods in the future, the effect of large losses in the flow of foreign currency can be handled. Since Bangladesh is currently in a very advantageous position in the ‘Demographic Dividend’, it is very easy to build skilled human resources by utilizing this advantage.

There are also many benefits to getting out of LDC. As a result, Bangladesh’s position in the international arena will be strengthened. Bangladesh will get international recognition for development. Our value in the international market will increase and we will get dignity as citizens of developing countries.