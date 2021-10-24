Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader joins PML-N

Social Share















Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) recently resigned Malir District president Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati on Saturday announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PTI leader joined PML-N during a public gathering organized in Karachi’s Malir district.

PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N Sindh secretary general Miftah Ismail, MNA Kheel Das Khoistani and other party leaders attended the public gathering and addressed the rally.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI’s recently resigned president, Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati, senior leaders Inayat Khattak and Tariq Baloch, and other office-bearers had accused Haleem Adil Sheikh of intentionally fielding a weak candidate in PS-88 to ensure the victory of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate.

In the PS-88 by-election, PPP candidate Yousaf Baloch won the constituency by bagging more than 24,000 votes. PTI candidate Jansher Junejo and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan candidate Sajid Ahmed got 4,870 and 2,634 votes respectively.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Larkana chapter leader Changez Abro, who is said to be a close aide of Senator Saifullah Abro, had bid farewell to PTI and joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The PTI local leader announced this after meeting with a Member of the Sindh Assembly and president of the PPP Women Wing, Sindh, Faryal Talpur here in Larkana.

Abro along with his other party activists joined PPP. Source: aninews